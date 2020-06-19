Comments
SIERRA MADRE (CBSLA) — A bear cub has died after being trapped following a recent bear attack in Sierra Madre.
According to officials with California Fish and Wildlife, a woman was attacked by a bear Monday after falling asleep in her backyard.
After the attack was reported, officials set up traps to try and catch the bear responsible, but instead caught a female bear and her cub. The two bears were tranquilized so they could be relocated further up the mountain, but the cub had a negative reaction to the tranquilizer and died.
Officials said the DNA of the bear that attacked the woman Monday matched that of the bear that attacked a man in April of 2019.