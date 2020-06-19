LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Arnold Schwarzenegger had his opinions Thursday after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide mask mandate.

The former governor of California took to Twitter saying the mandate was “100% the right move” and that it will “help us beat this terrible virus.”

“The science is unanimous – if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely,” he said. “It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

The “Terminator” actor has been vocal about his stance on wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Schwarzenegger stopped by Gold’s Gym in Venice after it reopened to members for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown began in March.

CBSLA’s Tina Patel said he made a visit to shoot a video for social media, but later said he wouldn’t return to the gym because there’s no face mask requirement.

Newsom’s order applies to all Californians in indoor spaces, healthcare settings, on public transportation and rideshare vehicles and at workplaces that are visited by the public or where food is prepared for sale or distribution.

Masks are also required outdoors where people cannot maintain a distance of six feet from each other.