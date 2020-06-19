ARCADIA (CBSLA) — The Arcadia Police Department is trying to locate an at-risk missing person.
Steven Ellington, 59, was last seen on Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the area of Huntington Dr. and Baldwin Ave. Ellington’s family believes he may have boarded a Metro or Foothill Transit bus and is no longer in Arcadia.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help returning Ellington home safely. He has a cognitive disability and may not be able to identify himself or return home on his own.
Ellington is described as an African American male, 5′ 4″ and 160 lbs. He has short black hair and dark brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black T-shirt, camouflage pants, black socks, and black shoes with white tips.
If you have information or see Ellington, please call 9-1-1 or contact the Arcadia Police Department Dispatch Center at (626) 574-5123.