OXNARD (CBSLA) — Three people have been arrested and more than 700 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in a joint operation between the Oxnard and Port Hueneme police departments.
Oxnard police says complaints from residents about illegal fireworks activity over the past few weeks led to the creation of “Operation Dark Skies.”
The first phase of the operation led to the seizure of 700 pounds of fireworks being sold in Port Hueneme and the arrests of three Oxnard residents. Another tip to the Port Hueneme police led to a home in South Oxnard, where more than 3,000 fireworks were located and confiscated. Because of the quantity seized, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called in to recover the fireworks for destruction.
The 35-year-old man at the home where the fireworks were found was arrested and released on a misdemeanor citation. Police say he was also issued a civil citation that carries a $2,000 fine.
All fireworks are illegal in both Oxnard and Port Hueneme.
To report illegal fireworks, call contact Oxnard police at (805) 394-5884 or by email at fireworks@oxnardpd.org, or Port Hueneme police at (805) 986-6539 or by email at fireworks@cityofporthueneme.org.