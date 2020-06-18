LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mobile games are generating more revenue than some of the biggest blockbuster movies leading to an industry boom, and the need for more workers.
“Mobile’s seen some of the biggest numbers to date,” Josh Brooks, senior vice president of corporate development at Jam City said. “And I think it’s really because everyone’s got a console in their pocket.”
Jam City, a Los Angeles-based video game development company founded in 2010, is looking to fill dozens of positions at its three area studios.
“It’s kind of a dream job for anyone, because it kind of balances that world of both technology and entertainment,” Brooks said. “You’ve got people like producers, animators, designers, then you’ve got technical folks like engineers who really have to bring all those elements together.
“But don’t forget you also have folks in recruiting and [human resources] to make these businesses sort of work and be fluid.”
The dog-friendly company offers a number of perks, including unlimited vacation and company events. It also just rolled out a digital summer program last week that offers paid internships for college students.
A full listing of job opportunities can be found on Jam City’s website.