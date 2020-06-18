VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County officials announced Thursday that businesses offering personal services — such as nail salons and tattoo parlors — can reopen starting Friday.
According to the county, nail salons, massage, skin care and cosmetology services, electrolysis, body art, tattoo parlors and piercing shops can reopen with strict modifications including a 30-minute limitation on procedures and massages conducted in confined spaces.
The county also announced that wedding ceremonies can resume, with up to 100 people in attendance at outdoor ceremonies. Indoor ceremonies will be limited to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Receptions and parties are still prohibited.
And starting next Friday, June 26, movie theaters in the county will be allowed to reopen, though they will have to adhere to state guidance on preventing further spread of COVID-19.
All businesses must complete the county’s attestation process online before being allowed to reopen.
The reopening announcements came as the county reported 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one additional virus-related death, bringing countywide totals to 1,753 cases and 42 deaths.
The county reported that 41 people remained hospitalized due to the illness with 17 being treated in intensive care units. There were an additional 449 who remained under quarantine and 1,262 who have recovered.
As of Thursday, the county has tested 43,132 people.