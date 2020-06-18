RIALTO (CBSLA) — A 22-year-old parolee has been arrested and charged with elder abuse and felony battery in the attack on a 62-year-old man at a Rialto bus stop.

Devontea Franklin, 22, was arrested on June 12 for an unrelated charge, and connected to the June 8 assault by detectives, according to Rialto police.

The attack happened at a bus stop at Foothill Boulevard and Spruce Street in Rialto on June 8. Social media posts had initially characterized the attack as racially motivated, but the investigation was not able to determine the motive, according to police.

Family members of the victim, who is Korean, initially told police he was getting on the bus when he was pulled to the ground from behind. His face hit the curb, and he suffered cuts and scrapes, police said. The victim reported seeing the suspect for a brief moment and described him only as a black man.

Tweets that have since been deleted said there were comments that other passengers didn’t want “the Chinese virus” during the attack.

But in a second interview, detectives confirmed he was not on the bus and the suspect never actually said anything to him. Police say the family member who originally posted the misinformation on social media has attempted to set the record straight.

Franklin is a convicted felon and was released from prison in 2018. His bail has been set at $100,000 and is further being held in-custody on a no-bail parole hold.

Witnesses or anyone else with information about this crime can call the Rialto Police Department at (909) 820-8080.