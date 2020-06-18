SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 132 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths Thursday as the county announced nail salons, massage parlors and other personal services are set to reopen Friday.

The county’s total number of cases now stands at 9,292.

Since June 5, 76 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus in Orange County.

Last week the county reported 36 fatalities, eleven of which were reported over the weekend.

As of Wednesday, the county reported that 1,105 patients in nursing homes had tested positive for COVID-19 and 611 employees were infected.

The number of people hospitalized jumped from 328 on Wednesday to 345 on Thursday. The number of patients in intensive care rose rising from 131 to 144.

One of those patients includes Anaheim Fire Capt. Dave Baker, who was admitted to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo on June 7, according to his wife.

He remained in intensive care, Anaheim Fire & Rescue spokesman Shane Carringer said.

Another firefighter in intensive care is now out of the unit but still hospitalized, Carringer said.

To date, the county has 4,496 documented recoveries.

The state Department of Public Health on Thursday issued new guidelines mandating face coverings in most situations while indoors, but also outside when a person cannot maintain six feet of social distance.

The county also announced that nail salons, massage parlors, and other personal services will be allowed to reopen Friday.

“Today I am pleased to announce that with the support of Dr. Chay, Orange County will issue an order to open personal services like nail salons and massage services and a few others,” said Orange County Board of Supervisors’ Michelle Steel.

