COMPTON (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the shootings of two men who were found dead in their cars in Compton and Willowbrook Wednesday night.
The shootings occurred about two hours apart.
The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of South Ward Avenue at around 9:11 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Deputies responded to find a man in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Corolla with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He died at the scene.
The second shooting was reported in the 11700 block of Alabama Street.
At 11:07 p.m., deputies responded to reports of gunshots to find the victim in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Camry with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He also died at the scene.
There was no word on a motive or suspect information in either shooting. It’s unclear if they are linked.
On Tuesday night, a man was shot to death while sitting in his car in East Los Angeles.
Anyone with information on the case should contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500.