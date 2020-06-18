Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – In a sign of the times, fliers at Long Beach Airport who stop by the vending machine hoping for a quick snack will be in a for a bit of a surprise.
The airport this week installed a new vending machine that dispenses personal protective equipment to fliers.
The machine, stationed just ahead of the TSA area, offers face masks, disposable gloves and hand sanitizer.
Prices vary from $4 to $14.
All five carriers at the airport require passengers to wear face coverings before boarding.
As of Wednesday, the city of Long Beach had reported 2,783 coronavirus cases and 116 deaths from the disease.