GARDENA (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating after a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a person in Gardena Thursday evening.
According to the department, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, near South Figueroa Street, at about 6 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said paramedics were requested to the scene by the sheriff’s department, but they cleared the scene without taking anyone to the hospital.
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, though LASD said no deputies were injured.
This is the second fatal shooting involving a deputy with LASD in two days.
On Wednesday, deputies fatally shot Terron Jammal Boone, identified by family as the half-brother of 24-year-old Robert Fuller, a black man who was found hanging from a tree last week in Palmdale.