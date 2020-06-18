GARDENA (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating after a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 18-year-old auto body shop security guard in Gardena Thursday evening.
“We had a security guard that was out front, because we had just had certain issues with people tagging and stuff like that,” Andrew Heney, the shop’s owner, said. “And then the police came up, and they pulled their guns on him and he ran because he was scared, and they shot and killed him. He’s got a clean background and everything. There’s no reason.”
According to the department, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, near South Figueroa Street, at about 5:53 p.m.
A sheriff’s department spokesperson said the guard, identified by Heney as Andres Guardado, pulled out a gun and started running when the deputy shot him.
“Deputies observed the individual, at which point he observed the deputies,” the spokesperson said. “The individual then produced a handgun and then began running southbound away from the deputies through businesses nearby. Deputies engaged in a short foot pursuit between the two businesses, at some point the deputies contacted the suspect and that’s when the deputy-involved shooting occurred.”
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said paramedics were requested to the scene by the sheriff’s department, but they cleared the scene without taking anyone to the hospital.
This is the second fatal shooting involving a deputy with LASD in two days.
On Wednesday, deputies fatally shot Terron Jammal Boone, identified by family as the half-brother of 24-year-old Robert Fuller, a black man who was found hanging from a tree last week in Palmdale.