LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting Friday, additional businesses will be allowed to reopen in Los Angeles County even as officials reported 1,051 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 36 additional virus-related deaths.

The modified health order will allow the following business sectors to reopen, with modifications:

Card rooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks with no spectators;

Personal care services, including esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent make-up; and piercing shops; and massage therapy; and

Bars, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms.

Employees and visitors to the businesses will be required to wear face coverings when around other people and practice physical distancing of at least six feet at all times, and some employees may be required to wear face shields.

“To the many families who are mourning loved ones lost to COVID-19, please accept our heartfelt sympathies,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of Public Health. “COVID-19 has impacted everyone across the county, and we are all feeling exhausted by the safety requirements, yet we still have to find it within ourselves to do our part to protect each other from the spread of the virus. As more sectors re-open, we risk losing all the progress we have made in slowing the spread, if we don’t take every precaution possible to prevent exposing others and ourselves to the virus.”

Los Angeles County Thursday reported 1,051 new cases and 36 deaths Thursday, bringing countywide totals to 78,227 cases and 3,027 deaths.

There were 1,429 people hospitalized Thursday with 29% being treated in intensive care units and 22% on ventilators.

More information about the county’s reopening plans can be found online.