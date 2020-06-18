LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A San Fernando Valley lawmaker wants to give tenants struggling to repay rent during the coronavirus shutdown another decade to pay it back.
California Senate Majority Leader Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) co-authored Senate Bill 1410, which calls for landlords and tenants to enter into a “rent stabilization agreement” prior to eviction for failure to pay rent.
The landlord would then have to verify that a renter declined to enter into the agreement, at which point the state of California would assume the debt and give renters until 2034 – 10 years from when the program would take effect – to make repayments on unpaid rent dating back to March 4.
SB1410 would prohibit property owners from “demanding payment of unpaid rent, serving a notice terminating tenancy, or filing a complaint for unlawful detainer”.
The bill is currently in committee.
Los Angeles County issued a moratorium in March halting all residential and commercial evictions amid the coronavirus outbreak. Under that moratorium – which expired May 31 – tenants were given up to six months to repay any missed rent.
That moratorium is set to expire on June 30.