LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday, even as officials moved forward with reopening plans.
Riverside County health officials reported 516 newly confirmed cases and nine more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 12,467 cases and 408 deaths.
Of the 285 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 75 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 6,516 people had recovered from the illness.
On Wednesday, Riverside County officials gave personal services — such as nail salons and tattoo parlors — the green light to reopen Friday.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 440 cases and one fatality, bringing countywide totals to 8,454 cases and 230 deaths.
The county reported that an estimated 5,065 patients had recovered from the illness.
County officials previously announced personal care services such a nail salons and massage therapy businesses would be allowed to reopen Friday.
As of Thursday evening, 171,415 Riverside County residents had been tested and 99,719 San Bernardino County residents had been tested.