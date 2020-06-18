LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A $10,000 reward was offered Thursday for information in a fire started at a Men’s Suit Outlet in Long Beach that destroyed several other businesses.
The ATF and the Long Beach Fire Department released images of two men alongside the announcement of the reward for information leading to an arrest.
A fire was sparked at the Men’s Suit Outlet, 655 Pine Ave., during a protest on May 31 when two unidentified men tossed two Molotov cocktails through the broken windows of the store. The store’s security bars and windows had been broken earlier by looters.
The store was totally destroyed, along with several adjacent businesses.
One of the men authorities are looking for wore yellow pants, blue gloves, a black hoodie, a black bandana over his face and a gray backpack. An image of the second man showed only brown hair and his face covered with black fabric, possibly his shirt.
Anyone with information about either man can call Long Beach Fire Department’s arson hotline at (562) 570-2582.