TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Officers with the Torrance Police Department said Wednesday they found the woman caught on camera last week threatening two people and making racist remarks in separate incidents.
The woman, identified by police as Lena Hernandez, has been accused of assault and hateful speech against two individuals at Wilson Park, 2200 Carson Street, on June 10 and allegedly pushing and striking a victim at the Del Amo Mall, 3525 Carson Street, last October.
According to police, Torrance Police Detectives, along with the Specialized Crisis Intervention Team, located Hernandez at a San Pedro park and were able to speak with her about all three incidents.
“Based on the fact all three incidents are misdemeanor crimes and did not occur in the presence of an officer, Hernandez was not arrested at the time of the interview,” a statement from Torrance PD said.
The investigation related to all three incidents was previously turned over to the City Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges. Torrance PD said the Wednesday interview with Hernandez would also be submitted to the office.
most crimes don’t occur in the presence of an officer.