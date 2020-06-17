LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Federal Communications Commission approved funds on Wednesday for four Los Angeles area health care programs to offer telehealth services, which allow for remote physical and mental health treatment during the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 Telehealth Program was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which went into effect in March.
The programs that were awarded the funds for the safe treatment of patients at home were the Central Neighborhood Health Foundation in Los Angeles, the East Valley Community Health Center in West Covina, Hillsides in Los Angeles, and Mission City Community Network in North Hills.
They were each awarded over $200,000 each for computers, tablets, video monitors, triage tools to check vital signs and other symptoms remotely, videoconferencing equipment and more to help give patients and care teams quick and reliable access to critical information.
The federal telehealth program provides $200 million in funding by providing devices and services until the program’s funds have been exhausted or the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.