HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A teacher was shot and wounded by some kind of pellet or BB gun during a preschool graduation parade Tuesday morning in Huntington Beach.
The incident occurred at around 11:35 a.m. in the 17000 block of Emerald Lane during a parade for Oak View Preschool, according to Huntington Beach police.
Teachers were dressed up in costumes cheering for their students during a drive-thru graduation when the shooting occurred.
“Unfortunately, somebody apparently from the community, its alleged, shot at, with some form of a munition, either a BB or air soft pellet, something to that effect, and shot one of the early childhood teachers — preschool teachers — in the leg,” said Gina Clayton, president of the Board of Trustees for the Ocean View School District.
According to Clayton, witnesses reported hearing a pinging and the sound of metal hitting metal. They also heard someone scream “shut up.”
She was taken to a hospital, where doctors removed a pellet from her thigh. No one else was hurt.
There have been no arrests and there was no word of a motive.