CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:drive-thru graduation teacher shot, huntington beach, Huntington Beach teacher shot with pellet during graduation, Oak View Preschool

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A teacher was shot and wounded by some kind of pellet or BB gun during a preschool graduation parade Tuesday morning in Huntington Beach.

A drive-thru graduation parade for Oak View Preschool in Huntington Beach, Calif., on June 16, 2020. (OC Hawk)

The incident occurred at around 11:35 a.m. in the 17000 block of Emerald Lane during a parade for Oak View Preschool, according to Huntington Beach police.

Teachers were dressed up in costumes cheering for their students during a drive-thru graduation when the shooting occurred.

“Unfortunately, somebody apparently from the community, its alleged, shot at, with some form of a munition, either a BB or air soft pellet, something to that effect, and shot one of the early childhood teachers — preschool teachers — in the leg,” said Gina Clayton, president of the Board of Trustees for the Ocean View School District.

According to Clayton, witnesses reported hearing a pinging and the sound of metal hitting metal. They also heard someone scream “shut up.”

She was taken to a hospital, where doctors removed a pellet from her thigh. No one else was hurt.

There have been no arrests and there was no word of a motive.

Comments

Leave a Reply