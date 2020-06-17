CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Silver Alert was issued around 9 p.m. on Wednesday for 82-year-old Juan Martinez in Arlington Heights.

According to the California Highway Patrol Alert, Martinez is 5 feet tall, 160 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday at West 21st Street at 7th Avenue in the Arlington Heights neighborhood wearing a white shirt, gray jeans and black shoes.

Martinez suffers from a medical condition and could become disoriented, according to officials.

Anyone who has seen Martinez or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.

