LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Silver Alert was issued around 9 p.m. on Wednesday for 82-year-old Juan Martinez in Arlington Heights.
According to the California Highway Patrol Alert, Martinez is 5 feet tall, 160 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.
Last seen: West 21st St. at 7th Ave. in Arlington Heights@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/myDGYKYjAv
He was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday at West 21st Street at 7th Avenue in the Arlington Heights neighborhood wearing a white shirt, gray jeans and black shoes.
Martinez suffers from a medical condition and could become disoriented, according to officials.
Anyone who has seen Martinez or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.