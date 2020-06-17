SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Police are investigating racist notes which were taped to the doors of at least two units in a Sherman Oaks apartment complex Tuesday.

One of the victims, who is African-American, told CBSLA Wednesday that he came home to find the disturbing letter on his front door of his apartment, which is located in the Highland at Sherman Oaks complex at 4355 Sepulveda Blvd.

The note, which was provided to CBSLA, read, in part, “My wife and I are looking to actively recruit young Negroids which we can use for our disposal.”

The hate-filled letter goes on to refer to black people as “dirty” and is signed “your white privileged neighbors.”

The victim, who asked to only be identified as Dave for safety reasons, said he has lived in Sherman Oaks for seven years and has never experienced anything like this. A second neighbor who spoke to CBSLA by phone also confirmed that the same note was taped to his front door as well.

“In the beginning, I was just shocked,” Dave said. “Even though I know what’s going on in the world today, it’s nothing compared to those who have lost their lives. But I hope we can come past this, I hope this thing ends, but as a black male, it is frustrating.”

Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA that they took a report of a hate incident and searched through the footage of the building’s security cameras, but have as yet been unable to pinpoint a suspect.

A spokesperson for the property management company said they are aware of the incident and are cooperating with investigators.