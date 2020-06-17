CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Anthony Lynn, Colin Kaepernick, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Chargers News, Ryan Mayer

(CBSLA)- Momentum has been building towards former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick possibly being brought back into the league in the past few weeks.

On a call with reporters Wednesday, further evidence of that continued with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn saying a team would be “crazy” to not have the quarterback among the list of players to workout this summer.

Lynn went on to say that though he is happy with the three quarterbacks the team currently has on the roster, Kaepernick “definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we’re going to be running.” The coach told reporters that he hasn’t yet had any conversations with Kaepernick about a potential workout.

Lynn’s comments come just days after both Commissioner Roger Goodell and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said they encourage teams to sign Kaepernick. The 32-year-old Kaepernick has been a free agent since 2016 after his protest of police brutality during the national anthem sparked unease among the league’s owners. A grievance filed against the league by Kaepernick alleging that owners had colluded to keep him out of the league after his protest was settled last March.

Kaepernick held a workout for teams in November on his own after one organized by the league fell apart. He remains a free agent.

Comments

Leave a Reply