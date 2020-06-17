(CBSLA)- Momentum has been building towards former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick possibly being brought back into the league in the past few weeks.

On a call with reporters Wednesday, further evidence of that continued with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn saying a team would be “crazy” to not have the quarterback among the list of players to workout this summer.

Anthony Lynn says the Chargers haven't made plans to workout Colin Kaepernick but says "It would be crazy to not have him on your workout list." Lynn also added, "I haven’t spoken with Colin, not sure where he’s at as far in his career, what he wants to… https://t.co/OV7RpC8l46 — LindseyThiry (@LindseyThiry) June 17, 2020

Lynn went on to say that though he is happy with the three quarterbacks the team currently has on the roster, Kaepernick “definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we’re going to be running.” The coach told reporters that he hasn’t yet had any conversations with Kaepernick about a potential workout.

Lynn’s comments come just days after both Commissioner Roger Goodell and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said they encourage teams to sign Kaepernick. The 32-year-old Kaepernick has been a free agent since 2016 after his protest of police brutality during the national anthem sparked unease among the league’s owners. A grievance filed against the league by Kaepernick alleging that owners had colluded to keep him out of the league after his protest was settled last March.

Kaepernick held a workout for teams in November on his own after one organized by the league fell apart. He remains a free agent.