ROSAMOND (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a man and injured a woman in Rosamond Wednesday afternoon.
According to the department, the shooting happened at about 4:39 p.m. in 3400 block 15th Street West in the Kern County community of Rosamond, just north of Lancaster.
The man died at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known.