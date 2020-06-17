LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An additional three officers with the Los Angeles Police Department have been assigned to non-field duties following recent protests, bringing the total to 10.
According to the LAPD, the three officers were reassigned this week amid ongoing investigations into officer conduct during ongoing demonstrations against police brutality. They join seven others who were previously taken off the street, pending internal investigations.
The department has not described the specific actions of the 10 officers removed, though the Los Angeles Times reports Chief Michel Moore has said several were involved in a recorded incident that shows officers surrounding and smashing the window of a car in Van Nuys after a citywide curfew had gone into effect.
On June 10, LAPD said 56 complaints had been filed against officers, 28 of which involved allegations of excessive force. Just one week later, that number had grown to 74 complaints against officers, 40 of which alleged excessive force was used, according to the Times.
As of Wednesday, there have been no criminal charges filed against officers.