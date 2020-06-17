CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
VENTURA (CBSLA) — The Ventura County fairgrounds will be among hundreds of outdoor venues featuring country star Garth Brooks’ one-night-only drive-in concert special.

The concert is being streamed at over 300 drive-ins across the country and will take place Saturday, June 27.

Along with the Ventura location, the concert will air at drive-ins in San Juan Capistrano and San Luis Obisbo along with other California locations.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June, 19 at 9 a.m. at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

