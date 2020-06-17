Comments
VENTURA (CBSLA) — The Ventura County fairgrounds will be among hundreds of outdoor venues featuring country star Garth Brooks’ one-night-only drive-in concert special.
The concert is being streamed at over 300 drive-ins across the country and will take place Saturday, June 27.
For ONE NIGHT ONLY a special Garth Brooks concert JUST FOR DRIVE-IN THEATERS across America! Tickets ON SALE 6/19 at 12pm ET! #GarthDriveIn -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qw1U7btiyd
— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 11, 2020
Along with the Ventura location, the concert will air at drive-ins in San Juan Capistrano and San Luis Obisbo along with other California locations.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June, 19 at 9 a.m. at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.