Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — Flames ripped through a Salvation Army facility in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon.
Around 75 firefighters responded to Del Mar Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. when the call came in.
Personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were assisting in the firefighting effort, which was continuing into the early afternoon.
Fire crews said there was a lot of fuel due to an increase in donations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Crews were able to get the flames under control in just about an hour.
No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.