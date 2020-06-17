LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grammy award-winning artists Beyonce and Jay-Z have been accused of not giving another artist credit for her contribution on the couple’s 2018 single “Black Effect.”

The couple is now facing a copyright infringement lawsuit in Los Angeles for allegedly using the monologue voiced by an uncredited Jamaican choreographer.

According to the suit, dancer Lenora Stines alleges she spoke on tape of her feelings about “unconditional love” at the request of the celebrity couple. She contends she was told her thoughts would be used only in a promotional video.

The monologue was then used on the couple’s joint album, “Everything Is Love.”

Stines said the artists did not give her credit for her contribution and filed a lawsuit for copyright infringement and violation of her right to publicity and damages. She also wants writing credit.

Stines says she was asked in March 2018 to help hire dancers for a video to publicize the forthcoming album and tour. Beyonce and Jay-Z then asked if she would record her musings for the clip, Stines alleges.

Stines describes herself in the complaint as “extremely well- respected and highly regarded in the island of Jamaica, and throughout the world for her artistry and wisdom.”

When she inquired into the terms of an agreement she was asked to sign before recording her monologue, she alleges she was told that the agreement “was just a standard document that everyone had to sign.”

She was then told not to worry because the agreement was “only going to be utilized so that her voice could be used in the video,” the suit alleges.

Stines alleges that when she asked if she could take a screenshot of the agreement to send to her attorney son, she was “explicitly told that she could not send a picture of the agreement to anyone to review.”

A representative for Beyonce and Jay-Z did not immediately respond for comment.

