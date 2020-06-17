LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person is dead and two people are in serious condition after a car crashed into a restaurant in Silver Lake Wednesday.

The crash took out a tree and sent a vehicle into the patio area of L&E Oyster Bar at about 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Silver Lake Boulevard. The SUV apparently hit a person on a scooter.

Sadly, one person died onscene of this overturned vehicle in the 1600 block of N Silverlake. Please avoid area, will be an extended duration incident as @LAPDHQ investigates 📷 Eric French #lafd pic.twitter.com/9uJ0b5SXPj — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) June 17, 2020

The rider of the scooter was declared dead at the scene. Two others who were in the SUV, a 72-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, were taken to a hospital in at least serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There was no fire as a result of the car crashing into the building, but inspectors have been called out to check the structural integrity of the building.