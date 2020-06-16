LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An employee working at the Starbucks on the University of Southern California’s campus has tested positive for COVID-19, USC Annenberg Media reports.
According to the student-led newsroom, Chief Health Officer Sarah Van Orman notified the USC community about the Starbucks Trojan Grounds employee in an email Tuesday.
Van Orman reportedly wrote that the store will undergo extensive cleaning before reopening.
USC has announced plans to begin its in-person fall semester on Aug. 17.