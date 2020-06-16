RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A hit-and-run driver in Riverside struck three people and a horse, killing a woman, causing major injuries to another, and forcing the horse to be euthanized.
The crash happened Sunday at about 9:15 p.m. on Markham Street, east of Alexander, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It’s not known why the gold Nissan Pathfinder hit the three pedestrians and the horse. An 18-year-old woman, whose name has been withheld pending notification of her family, was declared dead at the scene. Nineteen-year-old Jennifer Romero, of Riverside, suffered life-threatening injuries, the CHP said. A third pedestrian, a juvenile, suffered minor injuries.
A horse at the scene had to be euthanized due to the the injuries it sustained in the collision.
The driver fled the scene and was last seen going westbound on Markham Street, police said.
The suspect vehicle was described as a 1998-2002 gold Nissan Pathfinder. Authorities say it should have a missing front grille, a broken right headlight and a missing front fender flare.
Anyone with information about the crash or who may have seen the vehicle involved can call the California Highway Patrol, Accident Investigation Unit at (951) 637-8000.