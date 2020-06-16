Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An innocent woman was injured after a wild pursuit involving a stolen car ended in a two-vehicle wreck in Baldwin Park late Monday night.
The crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.
According to Los Angeles police, officers were pursuing a stolen Mercedes Benz when it crashed into another car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Marlton Avenue.
The innocent female driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. Its unclear if the suspect was hurt as well.
The exact circumstances of the chase and crash were not confirmed.