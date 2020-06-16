SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County’s battle over whether people should wear face masks continues, this time with union, faith and business leaders calling for the reinstatement of the mask mandate that was rolled back last week.
The Orange County Labor Federation, an umbrella group representing about 90 local unions, has joined religious and business leaders in calling for the mandatory wearing of face masks, a public health order that was weakened to a “strong recommendation” after the resignation of Dr. Nichole Quick.
Dr. Quick abruptly resigned from her post as Orange County’s public health officer last Monday following threats, a protest in front of her home, and resistance from two Orange County supervisors after she made the wearing of face masks in public a mandate.
Public health officials and the CDC have recommended the wearing of face masks as one of the best ways to slow the transmission of COVID-19 between people, especially in public areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
“As Orange County enters phase 3 of the reopening process, it is critical masks are a required component for the safety of customers, community members, and businesses,” the community alliance said in a statement.
Face coverings are still required in food preparation, sales businesses, pharmacies and any other setting where workers interact with the public.
Last week was Orange County’s deadliest since the pandemic began with 36 fatalities from June 6 to Friday, and another 11 deaths Saturday and Sunday.
