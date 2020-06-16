SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 248 new coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths Tuesday bringing the total to 233, 59 of which occurred over the past week and a half.

The county’s total number of cases now stands at 8,999.

Last week the county reported 36 fatalities, eleven of which were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 221.

According to the Health Care Agency, 117 deaths involved residents of skilled nursing home facilities.

As of Monday, the county reported 1,047 residents of nursing homes have tested positive for coronavirus and 565 staffers have been infected.

The number of people hospitalized dipped from 315 on Monday to 300 on Tuesday. The number of patients in intensive care decreased to 137.

One of those patients includes Anaheim Fire Capt. Dave Baker, who was admitted to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo on June 7, according to his wife.

Another firefighter who was in intensive care is out of the unit, but remains hospitalized and is “showing improvement,” Anaheim Fire & Rescue spokesman Shane Carringer said.

To date, the county has 4,185 documented recoveries.

Last Friday, bars, gyms and movie theaters were authorized to begin reopening along with community pools, schools, day camps, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, wineries and family entertainment centers.

The day prior, Orange County officials lifted face mask requirements, although health officials still strongly recommended people wear them.

Health experts continue to stress to residents the importance of wearing face coverings in public.

“It is not for your individual protection,” said HCA Assistant Director Lilly Simmering said. “It is to protect others… from potentially contracting COVID-19 if you do not know you have it.”

