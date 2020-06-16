LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Typically, at this time of the year, Southern Californians are making plans to visit one of the dozens of fireworks shows put on throughout the region. This year, however, has hardly been typical, and most of those shows have been quietly canceled.

The ongoing pandemic has prompted the cancellation of most summer events that draw big crowds, and fireworks shows are no exception. Those canceled in-person fireworks shows include:

Americafest in Pasadena

Grand Park + Music Center in Downtown LA

Marina Del Rey’s 4th Of July Fireworks Show

Hollywood Bowl’s 3-night Fireworks Spectacular with the Beach Boys

KABOOM! 2020 at the Fairplex in Pomona

The Crescenta Valley High School Fireworks show in La Crescenta

July 4 at Mt. Rubidoux and La Sierra Park in Riverside

Most fireworks shows are highly publicized in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July, but this year, events were simply labeled “cancelled” in online event listings or removed without explanation.

In some cases, such as the Grand Park + Music Center, the festivities are being moved online. The city of Riverside is considering a similar move.

Local law enforcement agencies, such as Carson and Oxnard have increased patrols and are on heightened alert for the discharge and sales of illegal fireworks. Fireworks of any kind are illegal throughout much of the region because of the high wildfire danger. But some cities allow for the sale and use of “safe and sane” fireworks.