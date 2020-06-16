LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach residents can now receive coronavirus testing at three city-operated sites regardless of whether they are showing any symptoms of COVID-19.
People who are displaying symptoms will be given priority when making appointments, as will people with underlying health conditions and those over age 65.
“Widespread testing, along with robust contact tracing, is an important tool in our fight against COVID-19,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.
“Everyone in Long Beach who wants to be tested for coronavirus should feel free to sign up for an appointment at any one of the city-operated testing locations.”
Here are the sites offering testing for asymptomatic residents:
- Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave., operating 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
- Jordan High School, 6500 Atlantic Ave., from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
- Veterans Memorial Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis St., weekends from 3 to 5 p.m.
Appointments can be made on the city’s website or by calling 562-570-4636.
