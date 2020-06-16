CARSON (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Galaxy Monday resumed full team practices for the first time in more than three months as they gear up for the upcoming Major League Soccer tournament which begins in early July in Florida.

The team announced that it had resumed full training at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Since late May, teams have been allowed to conduct small training sessions with no more than six players.

Players and coaches had to complete two separate coronavirus tests, 24 hours apart, three days prior to training, along with one antibody test as well.

In what could be a blueprint for other sports leagues, players will have to complete a COVID-19 test every other day and an antibody test every three months. A player who tests positive cannot return to the team until they are cleared by medical staff.

No more than five players can by in a training room, gym or fitness area at one time, under MLS guidelines. Player lockers must be 10 feet apart.

Player meals must be individually prepackaged with individually wrapped utensils. Players must eat their meals 10 feet apart.

Last week, MLS announced that its season will resume starting July 8 with the MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World in Orland, Fla. The league’s 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament, which will be played without fans.

The Galaxy have been placed in Group F with crosstown rivals LAFC, along with the Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo. LAFC has not yet started full team training.

The Galaxy only played two games before the season was put on hiatus March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.