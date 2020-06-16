LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Children can receive free grab-and-go meals at Los Angeles County parks beginning Tuesday.
The lunches will be offered Tuesday through Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at 49 county parks.
Children 18 and under will receive a lunch and snack that includes vegetables, fruits, milk and yogurt.
The program runs through Aug. 7. Everyone must have a face covering and practice social distancing.
The program is only provided in areas where at least 50% of its students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation aid.
The program is a partnership between the parks department, the USDA, the California Department of Education and California Department of Public Health.
When the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools in mid-March, the L.A. Unified School District quickly opened 60 grab-and-go locations to provide breakfast and lunch to thousands of students who would normally receive those meals in school.