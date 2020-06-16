LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A City Council motion introduced Tuesday would create what officials are calling a “nonviolent crisis response team” to replace police officers in responding to certain police calls.
The plan introduced by City Councilman Herb Wesson and Council President Nury Martinez instructs the Los Angeles Police Department to work with the county’s Department of Mental Health, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and other government agencies to respond to nonviolent incidents, such as drug abuse and incidents related to mental health.
Neighbor disputes and other nonviolent calls for services would be diverted from the LAPD to the relevant non-law enforcement agencies.
“We need to reimagine public safety in the 21st century. One which reduces the need for armed police presence, especially when the situation does not necessarily require it,” Wesson said.
On Monday, the City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee moved forward with a proposal to cut up to $150 million from the L.A. Police Department’s budget in the wake of the George Floyd protests, while community activists presented their idea for more dramatic reductions in law enforcement spending.
Last week, Martinez, who co-introduced the motion, ended her own LAPD security detail following repeated calls by the council to defund the department.