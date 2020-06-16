VENICE (CBSLA) – Gyms across Southern California are starting to reopen, but it looks like one of the most famous bodybuilders in the world is going to pass on at least one location.

Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped by Gold’s Gym in Venice Tuesday after it reopened to members for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown began in March.

CBSLA’s Tina Patel says the former governor of California made a visit to shoot a video for social media, but later said he wouldn’t return to the gym because there’s no face mask requirement.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger just came by the Gold’s Gym in Venice, but left when he found out members aren’t required to wear masks. He says he’ll post his thoughts about safety on social media later today. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/mLtfNsQ2xT — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) June 16, 2020

Despite Schwarzenegger’s stance, there were plenty of gym members who were enjoying their workout without a face mask, which experts have warned can sometimes cause respiratory and other health issues.

Safety measures in place including checking members’ tempearatures and limiting the gym to 50% capacity. Machines are also sanitized throughout the day and the gym will close for an hour each afternoon for a deep cleaning.

In addition, the gym also features a separate outdoor space for those who feel more comfortable working out in the fresh air.

I’m surprised there aren’t more people taking advantage of the outdoor workout area at this Gold’s Gym in Venice. But it does help with air circulation for those inside. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/EqABVvWjbi — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) June 16, 2020

While the Venice location has been closed for months, CEO Adam Zeitsiff says other Gold’s Gym locations have slowly been reopening, offering a template for reopening.

“We have hundreds of gyms open around the country and the around the world, so we’ve learned from the best practices, what works, what’s friction-less and how to keep them safe,” Zeitsiff said.

Members said they’ve been staying in shape with home workouts and other improvised measures to keep fit since virtually all gyms closed when the pandemic struck.