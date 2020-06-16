LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With Southern California in varying phases of reopening, many families want to venture beyond their homes and get back together with friends and extended family.

But, as with so many things since the novel coronavirus struck, there are few rules or guidelines in how to safely expand the so-called quarantine “bubble.”

Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center says expanding one’s bubble requires a new mindset.

“When you are at home with your, what I call your bubble, you don’t use the health precautions. You don’t use the masking, you are closer than 6 feet,” she said. “So as we leave our homes, we want to increase that bubble and expand it to other people.”

The location of where to meet people, the density of that location, the ability to maintain physical distancing and who to meet with are all important considerations in expanding a person’s bubble.

“You want to think carefully about where you’re going to join other people,” Dr. Campen said.

Outdoor locations such as a beach or a park are better than indoors, she said. Such outdoor locations provide for more movement and allow for people to spread out.

But it’s also important to choose who a bubble will be expanded to include carefully. Seek out others who have been following the stay-at-home orders, who have been wearing a mask and keeping their hands clean, she said.

“That’s more of a mutual trust. You want to put people in your bubble that are practicing the same health precautions that you are practicing,” Dr. Campen said.