LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people are marching in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday in favor of defunding the LAUSD police.
The Black Lives Matter protest began at the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex on Lucas Avenue and marched to Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters . Protesters are holding signs that say “defund the police” and “policing ≠ teaching.”
The police force serving the LAUSD is the largest independent law enforcement agency of its kind in the nation.
Last week, the teacher’s union asked the LAUSD to reallocate all funding from the LAUSD police to mental health services and counselors. In his Monday briefing, Superintendent Austin Beutner said the LAUSD police’s funding will be included in a larger budget review in light of the state funding obstacles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The march remained peaceful, and while the crowd has spilled onto Lucas Avenue and is blocking traffic, there are no reports of arrests.