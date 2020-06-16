LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people are marching in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday in favor of defunding the LAUSD police.
The Black Lives Matter protest began at the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex on Lucas Avenue and marched to Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters . Protesters are holding signs that say “defund the police” and “policing ≠ teaching.”
The police force serving the LAUSD is the largest independent law enforcement agency of its kind in the nation.
Last week, the teacher’s union asked the LAUSD to reallocate all funding from the LAUSD police to mental health services and counselors. In his Monday briefing, Superintendent Austin Beutner said the LAUSD police’s funding will be included in a larger budget review in light of the state funding obstacles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We cannot ignore legitimate concerns and criticism that students and other members in the school community have about all forms of law enforcement,” Beutner said. “The culture and climate of schools must be founded on inclusion and respect. No person should feel the presence of a safety officer on a campus as an indictment of them or their character.”
The Los Angeles School Police Officers Association issued a statement Monday night saying it wants to work with the district to “ensure our schools are a safe place where the educational process may thrive.”
The march remained peaceful, and while the crowd has spilled onto Lucas Avenue and is blocking traffic, there are no reports of arrests.