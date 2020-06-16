LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Even in the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, supermarket company ALDI says it has hired thousands of new employees nationwide and continues to hire more each day.
ALDI has more than 50 jobs available in the Los Angeles area, including store associate and shift manager positions.
According to the company, California is one of its fastest-growing regions.
The first store in the state opened in 2016 and now there are 78 stores statewide and 25 in Los Angeles County.
A company representative said in order to recruit and retain the best talent, the company rewards its employees with frequent salary increases.
They also offer full health insurance benefits and a 401k program to employees that work 25 hours per week or more.
To apply, visit careers.aldi.us.
