SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in San Bernardino on Saturday, which left one young girl dead and another injured.
According to a release, officers responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of West Porter St. just after 10:56 p.m. on Saturday, where they found 14-year-old Elizabeth Martinez suffering from gunshot wounds.
She was transported to the hospital and died from her injuries.
A second underage victim, who was not identified, was also shot. She is recovering from her wounds and is in stable condition.
The victims were attending a family party at the time of the incident, according to police. Detectives are still investigating the suspect’s motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call or email Detective W. Flesher (909) 384-5655 / flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant A. Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
