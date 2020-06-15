FILLMORE (CBSLA) — The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Monday released a photo of a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Fillmore that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
According to the Fillmore Police Department, the hit-and-run happened at about 11:59 p.m. Sunday night on Santa Clara Street, east of B Street.
Police said a pedestrian was laying in the roadway after being struck by a light-colored, four-door Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck. The driver of the truck allegedly struck the pedestrian before fleeing the scene. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.
Police said video surveillance from the scene captured the collision and the truck involved.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run was asked to call the Fillmore Police Department.