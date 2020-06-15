LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The due dates for traffic tickets and minor infractions have been pushed back 90 days, and many citations can be resolved online or by phone, the Los Angeles Superior Court announced Monday.
The move comes as part of an effort to reduce court appearances and help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Due dates for all tickets with a date to appear have been extended 90 days. Appearances on traffic and non-traffic citations scheduled between March 17 and June 22 have been rescheduled notifications of new dates have been sent.
Workers are mailing out roughly 256,000 information packets to residents with traffic and other citations to help people understand their options for fighting or paying a ticket online or by phone.
On Monday, the court clerk’s office opened for the first time since the pandemic began. To help practice safe social distancing, individuals are required to make reservations for in-person services.
Individuals can contest a ticket without appearing in court and can make a payment plan agreement online.
More information can be found on the court’s traffic webpage at lacourt.org or by calling the clerk or an automated traffic assistance number provided at many of the county courthouses.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)