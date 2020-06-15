LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Customers with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint were reporting widespread mobile service outages across California and several other U.S. states Monday.
Some 93,000 reports of T-Mobile outages alone were logged by service tracker website Down Detector shortly after noon.
Verizon and US Cellular customers were also affected, with outages also reported in Texas, Florida, New York, and Georgia.
Users reported being unable to send out or receive text message or phone calls.
T-Mobile chief technology officer Neville Ray put out a statement on Twitter, saying: “Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.”
— Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020