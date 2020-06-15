LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the Trump administration’s case against California’s 2017 sanctuary law that limits local law enforcement cooperation with federal agents in the enforcement of immigration laws.
The Trump administration asked the court to review lower court rulings that upheld the law but the court said it would not take up the case, keeping the measure intact.
Two of the court’s most conservative justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, said they would have voted to take up the case.
Sanctuary law supporters say such laws encourage undocumented immigrants to cooperate with their local law enforcement working to solve crimes in their area without fear of being detained for their immigration status.
Opponents, including President Donald Trump, have blasted that sanctuary policies makes the jobs of federal immigration officials more difficult and interferes with the enforcement of federal law.
Los Angeles, Sacramento, Oakland, Berkeley, San Diego and San Franciso are among some of the California cities that have previously announced pro-sanctuary city viewpoints.
In February 2019, the Los Angeles City Council Friday unanimously passed a resolution giving L.A. sanctuary status for immigrants.
Other states across the country that have instated similar stances include Chicago, New Orleans, Baltimore, New York City and Seattle, among others.