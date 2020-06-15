SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A 21-year-old man accused of taking part in looting a gas station and restaurant in San Bernardino during the George Floyd protests earlier this month — an incident which was posted to a Facebook Live feed — has been taken into custody.
Terion Alexander Jr. was arrested June 11 on charges of burglary and looting.
According to San Bernardino police, on the night of May 31 four men looted a Valero gas station at 1055 N. Waterman Ave., along with a Wienerschnitzel restaurant across the street.
The entire incident was livestreamed on Facebook Live, police said.
Based on tips from the public, police identified Alexander as one of the suspects and took him into custody Friday.
Along with several other cities across the region that weekend, San Bernardino was hit hard by looters on the night of May 31. They set fire to a DMV and ransacked several stores, including a Walgreens. Several buildings sustained smashed-out windows and busted doors and panels.