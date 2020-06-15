LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee Monday will take up Mayor Eric Garcetti’s proposal to slash up to $150 million from the L.A. Police Department’s budget in the wake of the George Floyd protests which have demanded major policy changes to policing and an end to police brutality.

On June 3, Garcetti said he would not authorize an increase to the LAPD’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and would instead look at making cuts and reapportioning money elsewhere.

He also said he would ask the City Administrative Officer to reallocate $250 million to black communities to address health and education issues.

It marked a stark turnaround from just a week prior, when, according to the L.A. Times, Garcetti had approved giving LAPD officers $41 million in bonuses and upping the department’s budget by more than 7% in the 2020-21 fiscal year despite the fact that that the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic fallout had forced the city of L.A. in April to furlough about 15,000 civilian employees because of revenue shortfalls.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) – the union which represents LAPD officers – joined the San Jose and San Francisco police unions in unveiling a national reform agenda they hope will improve relationships between officers and communities.

The proposed reforms includes a national use-of-force standard that emphasizes deescalation and a national database of former police officers fired for gross misconduct.

“We know that racism exists in society, and therefore we know that we have some racist police officers amongst our ranks and its time for us to try and root those officers out,” Robert Harris, a member of the LAPPL board of directors, told CBSLA.

The LAPPL seems to be softening its initial stance. Earlier this month, the LAPPL blasted Garcetti’s proposal to slash funding for the LAPD and questioned his mental health.

“Eric has apparently lost his damn mind,” the LAPPL said in a statement June 5 in response to the proposed budget cuts and suggested that if the city had a charter provision allowing the removal of a mayor for illness or incapacity, “we’d plead for it to be invoked.”